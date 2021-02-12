Donald Trump’s lawyers have shown videos of both Madonna and Johnny Depp as part of his defence in his impeachment trial.

The former President is currently on trial for inciting a riot among protesters in Washington D.C. who stormed the US Capitol. If convicted, Trump could be voted by the Senate to be ineligible to run for office again in the future.

The video of Madonna was filmed at the Women’s March in 2017, which was held on Trump’s inauguration day and in protest of him taking office given his comments and actions towards women in the past. In the clip, the pop said: “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

The footage of Depp, meanwhile, came from his appearance at Glastonbury in the same year when he appeared on the Cineramageddon stage ahead of a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine. During his appearance, he was told by the audience that he could say whatever he wanted because it was Glastonbury.

“Oh thank you,” he replied. “Fuckin’ A. I’m moving here then! Jesus Christ. Can we bring Trump here?

“I think he needs help… and there are a lot of wonderful dark places he could go. A lot of Doc Martens… It’s just a question… I’m not insinuating anything, but… by the way, this is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible… but I like that you’re all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?”

After playing the clips, Trump’s lawyer Michael Van der Veen gave his reasoning for showing the footage. “I did not show you their robust speech to excuse or balance out the speech of my client, for I need not,” he said. “I showed you the video because in this political forum, all robust speech should be protected and it should be protected evenly.”

Republicans called for Madonna to be arrested after she made her comments, while the White House issued an official response to Depp after that footage went viral. “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,” an official spokesperson said.

“I hope that some of Mr Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.”

The use of the videos follows a Congresswoman citing Run The Jewels and GZA lyrics while arguing that Trump had incited the riot at the Capitol on January 6. US House of Representatives delegate Stacey Plaskett is one of nine House impeachment managers who outlined the case against Trump.