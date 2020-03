A new health PSA from the Vietnamese government on the dangers of coronavirus has begun to go viral on TikTok.

‘Ghen Cô Vy’, which is based on the melody of a V-pop hit called ‘Ghen’, was created by the National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health in Vietnam, with an aim of educating the public in how to protect yourself from the virus.

The song began to receive notoriety when it appeared on a segment on the HBO show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Advertisement

“Vietnam made a song about washing your hands to prevent coronavirus infection, and it absolutely slaps,” Oliver said on the segment. “That’s a genuine club banger right there.” The song also comes complete with an animated video, which you can watch below. It’s already racked up nearly 700,000 views on YouTube.

The song has also now become the inspiration for a viral dance on TikTok, known as the #ghencovychallenge.

The dance is choreographed by popular TikTok-er Quang Dang, who told Billboard: “I want to use my own language (dance) to spread the right information about fighting Covid-19 to as many people as possible. Especially the young people! They usually don’t get the right information.

He continued: “I think knowledge is power, this is the information era. We have false information everywhere. So getting the right awareness and right information is very important so we can use our power in the right way.”

Advertisement

The coronavirus outbreak has been affecting the musical calendar significantly. The National announced that they’re cancelling their upcoming shows in Japan due to the outbreak following Foals, who have also cancelled shows in Japan, while Sam Fender announced that he’s cancelling a Switzerland show due to the virus. Green Day’s Asian leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ is also off.

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Mulan could also face major losses amid the coronavirus outbreak, with its original March 27 release date indefinitely delayed.