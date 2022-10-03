View photos and footage from The Killers two night run at Madison Square Garden

The Killers played two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend, with multiple surprise sets from guests. View footage and photos from the performances below.

On night one (September 30), Johnny Marr – who has been supporting The Killers during their current US tour – was joined on stage by his Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke. Together they played tracks, ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘How Soon Is Now?’.

On Saturday night (October 1), The Killers were joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen. The three-song cameo included ‘Dustland’, ‘Badlands’, and ‘Born To Run’. They were also joined by Springsteen’s bandmate Jake Clemons, saxophonist and nephew of the late and legendary E Street Band member Clarence Clemons. Check out photos of the moment below.

Advertisement

“Everybody gets a little nervous when their Boss shows up for work, right?” said frontman Brandon Flowers, before Springsteen and Clemons joined the band. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed me and my friends have been sweating bullets all night because the Boss is here.”

During their performance of ‘Dustland’, a moment in the set where the Vegas band typically ask the audience to shine light from the cellphones saw Flowers tell Springsteen, “It is a very unusual circumstance for me tonight because I get a lot of my light from you.”

View moments and footage from the shows below.

Always a pleasure to perform these songs with my oldest and dearest friend @Johnny_Marr Photos by @danadistortion @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/JdMxsaGkBs — Andy Rourke (@AndyRourkeMusic) October 2, 2022

Advertisement

The Killers’ US tour with Johnny Marr continues tomorrow (October 3) at Boston’s TD Garden and runs until mid-October where it wraps up with a Washington D.C. show.

See the full list of remaining dates below and pick up tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

3 – Boston, TD Garden

4 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center

6 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

7 – Cleveland, Wolstein Center

8 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

10 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

12 – Washington, DC, The Anthem