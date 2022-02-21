Vigil to be held for Jamal Edwards in London tonight

A candlelight vigil is being held for the late Jamal Edwards in West London tonight (February 21). Get full details of the event below.

The influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV passed away yesterday (February 20) aged just 31.

His death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning. His mother, Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards, then confirmed that Jamal had died from a “sudden illness”.

As detailed on the Acton Unframed Instagram account, a vigil will be held in the West London neighbourhood from 7.30pm GMT tonight, next to a mural of Edwards outside the Everyone Active gym on Acton High Street.

See full details below.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning (February 21), Brenda said she was “completely devastated” by her son’s death.

Brenda added, in a statement shared on the show’s social media accounts, “It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

She added: “Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

While still a teenager, Edwards started SB.TV in 2006 to document the UK grime scene. The YouTube channel grew into a multimillion-pound online youth broadcaster.

The channel also had some of the first, exclusive performances from the likes of Jake Bugg, Banks and Clean Bandit. It also helped to launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and many more.

In 2014, Edwards received an MBE in the Queens New Year’s Honours List. At 24, he was one of the youngest people to ever receive the honour.

Tributes have poured in for Edwards on social media, including ones from Dave, George The Poet and AJ Tracey.

Tracey wrote: “RIP Jamal Edwards, West London legend status”, while Dave added: “Thank you for everything”.

The organisers of the MOBO Awards said they were “deeply saddened” by news of Edwards’ death.