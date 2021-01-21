Village People respond to Donald Trump’s final usage of ‘Y.M.C.A.’

The Village People have issued a statement after Donald Trump played their song ‘Y.M.C.A.’ for the final time during his turbulent presidency yesterday (January 20).

The former president played the 1978 disco hit at a number of his public appearances and rallies over the past four years despite the group repeatedly asking him not to.

Trump played ‘Y.M.C.A.’ once again after giving his farewell speech at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland yesterday ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington D.C..

Speaking to TMZ, the Village People explained that they asked Trump “to cease and desist long ago” from using ‘Y.M.C.A.’ at his public appearances.

That's a wrap, folks: Trump boards Air Force One to depart Washington for his final time as president – to the tune of YMCA. pic.twitter.com/FXyabOqNw3 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 20, 2021

“However, since he’s a bully, our request was ignored,” the group added. “Thankfully he’s now out of office, so it would seem his abusive use of our music has finally ended.

“We hope to spearhead a change in copyright law that will give artists and publishers more control over who can and cannot use our music in the public space. Currently there is no limit to blanket licensing.”

Following confirmation of Biden’s win over Trump in November’s presidential election, crowds of Biden supporters gathered outside The White House to celebrate by playing ‘Y.M.C.A.’ from speakers to mock the former president.