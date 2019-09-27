Listen to Vince Clarke of Erasure’s remix of OMD’s ‘Almost’

Legends collide.
Ahead of their upcoming greatest hits compilation, OMD have shared the remix of ‘Almost’ by Erasure icon Vince Clarke. Check it out on NME first below.
Tomorrow sees the release of a limited edition 7″ single of their classic debut single ‘Electricity’. Labelled ‘FAC 6’, it was one of the first releases on Factory Records and would prove to be one of the most influential singles of the post-punk era, inspiring the formation of Erasure. Fittingly, the new release comes backed by the b-side of Clarke’s adventurous remix.
“We played our second ever concert at the Factory club in Manchester,” said OMD’s Andy McCluskey. “The next time we met Tony Wilson he told us we were the ‘future of pop music’ and offered to release a record. We replied ‘we’re not fUcking pop, we’re experimental. But we will make the record’. Electricity/Almost was released in May 1979 and persuaded Vince Clarke to abandon guitars for synths. He has completed the circle by honouring us with an amazing remix of Almost.”
Vince Clarke added: “‘OMD convinced me to switch to synths…’I thought I can do that. I can write songs like that’.”
Pre-order the 7 inch here.
OMD release a40th anniversary box set and greatest hits collection on October 4, before the band embark on a lengthy UK and Ireland tour.
Check out full dates below.
October
Wednesday 23 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
Saturday 26 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sunday 27 – York, Barbican
Monday 28 – Hull, Arena
Wednesday 30 – Gateshead, Sage
Tuesday 31 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
November
Friday 1 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
Sunday 3 – Sheffield, City Hall
Monday 4 – Liverpool, Empire
Tuesday 5 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Thursday 7 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Friday 8 – Bath, Pavilion
Saturday 9 – Oxford, New Theatre
Monday 11 – Guildford, G Live
Tuesday 12 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
Wednesday 13 – Watford, Colosseum
Friday 15 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Saturday 16 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
Sunday 17 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
Tuesday 19 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
Wednesday 20 – London, Eventim Apollo