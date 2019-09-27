Listen to Vince Clarke of Erasure’s remix of OMD’s ‘Almost’

Legends collide.

Ahead of their upcoming greatest hits compilation, OMD have shared the remix of ‘Almost’ by Erasure icon Vince Clarke. Check it out on NME first below.

Tomorrow sees the release of a limited edition 7″ single of their classic debut single ‘Electricity’. Labelled ‘FAC 6’, it was one of the first releases on Factory Records and would prove to be one of the most influential singles of the post-punk era, inspiring the formation of Erasure. Fittingly, the new release comes backed by the b-side of Clarke’s adventurous remix.

“We played our second ever concert at the Factory club in Manchester,” said OMD’s Andy McCluskey. “The next time we met Tony Wilson he told us we were the ‘future of pop music’ and offered to release a record. We replied ‘we’re not fUcking pop, we’re experimental. But we will make the record’. Electricity/Almost was released in May 1979 and persuaded Vince Clarke to abandon guitars for synths. He has completed the circle by honouring us with an amazing remix of Almost.”

Vince Clarke added: “‘OMD convinced me to switch to synths…’I thought I can do that. I can write songs like that’.”

Pre-order the 7 inch here.

OMD release a40th anniversary box set and greatest hits collection on October 4, before the band embark on a lengthy UK and Ireland tour.

Check out full dates below.

October

Wednesday 23 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

Saturday 26 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sunday 27 – York, Barbican

Monday 28 – Hull, Arena

Wednesday 30 – Gateshead, Sage

Tuesday 31 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

November

Friday 1 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sunday 3 – Sheffield, City Hall

Monday 4 – Liverpool, Empire

Tuesday 5 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Thursday 7 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Friday 8 – Bath, Pavilion

Saturday 9 – Oxford, New Theatre

Monday 11 – Guildford, G Live

Tuesday 12 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

Wednesday 13 – Watford, Colosseum

Friday 15 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Saturday 16 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Sunday 17 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Tuesday 19 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

Wednesday 20 – London, Eventim Apollo