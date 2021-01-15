Vince Staples and Pusha-T collaborate with Divine on new track ‘Jungle Mantra’

Vince Staples and Pusha-T have joined forces to collaborate on ‘Jungle Mantra’, a new track from Mumbai rapper Divine.

The track, which sees traditional Indian music being contrasted against contemporary rap stylings, is taken from the soundtrack to Netflix’s new film The White Tiger.

Adapted from the Man Booker Prize winning 2008 novel from Aravind Adiga, the movie tells the story of a chauffeur for a wealthy family in India, who takes advantage of his situation to become a successful entrepreneur.

The film is set to hit Netflix on January 22, with a cast featuring the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav.

Vince Staples raps on the new effort: “Get it and stack it, you livin’ average, not in my bracket, Hustling a habit, then put what I earn in my casket, ashes to ashes.”

Meanwhile, Pusha T recently announced that he’s enlisted Kanye West on production duties for his next album. During a conversation with manager Steven Victor on Instagram Live, Pusha T said both Ye and production duo The Neptunes had been enlisted for the LP.

“To be honest with y’all, I haven’t put any features on the album yet,” the rapper said.

West featured on Pusha T’s previous album, ‘Daytona’, in addition to producing it, with the record released through G.O.O.D., of which West is founder and Pusha T is president.

The new collab with Vince Staples and Divine marks his latest effort since featuring on the 2019 Black Thought track ‘Good Morning’, alongside Killer Mike and Swizz Beatz.