Vince Staples announces new single ‘Law Of Averages’

Vince Staples has announced his latest single, ‘Law Of Averages’.

The track will be the California rapper’s first solo song of 2021, though he has already collaborated with the likes of Tiana Major9, Lil Yachty and Emotional Oranges this year.

Posting on Twitter overnight, Staples confirmed that ‘Law Of Averages’ will be released as a single on Friday (June 18).

Staples also shared what appears to be the single’s official artwork, which possibly features lyrics from the new track.

JUNE 18th LAW OF AVERAGES pic.twitter.com/nicDwVQ4ng — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 15, 2021

The rapper is thought to be preparing the release of two new albums this summer, including a self-titled LP.

The plans were revealed in a recent GQ profile, which states that “another full-length album (‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’) and a Netflix show bearing his name” are also on the way from Staples.

Staples’ last album release came in 2018 with ‘FM!’.

Back in February, Staples paid tribute to the late producer SOPHIE. The pair worked together on Staples’ acclaimed 2017 album ‘Big Fish Theory’, with SOPHIE co-writing and producing the tracks ‘Yeah Right’ and ‘Samo’.

“Sophie was different you ain’t never seen somebody in the studio smoking a cigarette in a leather bubble jacket just making beats not saying one word,” he recalled about SOPHIE.