Vince Staples announces UK shows for ‘Black In Europa’ summer 2024 tour

Vince Staples has announced a trio of UK shows for his ‘Black In Europa’ summer 2024 tour – check out the details below.

The North Long Beach rapper will perform at London’s Roundhouse on June 11, followed by Manchester’s O2 Ritz (12) and Birmingham’s O2 (13).

The gigs will follow Germany shows at Live Music Hall in Cologne on June 4 and Huxley’s Neue Welt in Berlin on June 5.

Tickets for the UK shows go on general sale Friday (March 1) at 10am GMT. Alternatively, fans can access pre-sales on Wednesday (February 28) and Thursday (February 29). You’ll be able to purchase your tickets here.

Vince Staples’ 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

JUNE

04 – Cologne, Live Music Hall (Germany)

05 – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt (Germany)

11 – London, Roundhouse

12 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

13 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Staples’ last album ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart‘ came out in 2022. In a four-star review, NME said the rapper showed “depth and versatility”.

It added: “The production is clean and the rhymes imaginative as the artist digs deeper than ever before. Yes, ‘Vince Staples’ was a beautifully personal reflection from start to finish, but ‘Ramona Park…’ enriches the listener’s relationship with the rapper – who hasn’t looked back on their former home with mixed feelings and deep nostalgia?”

This month saw Staples’ new comedy series, The Vince Staples Show, premiered on Netflix.

Netflix’s official synopsis of The Vince Staples Show reads: “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

The artist spoke to NME during a cover interview about his various creative endeavours back in 2021.

“I think it’s important for me to tell the truth about my experiences,” he said. “I have the purest intentions when it comes to making music and what I think that way people can take away from it. I just say what I feel and then I go from there.”

The rapper is set to perform at Sónar Barcelona this summer alongside the likes of Kaytranada, Jessie Ware and more.