Vince Staples links up with 6LACK and Mereba on new song ‘Yo Love’

Vince Staples has shared a new song featuring 6LACK and Medeba – listen to ‘Yo Love’ below.

The track is taken from the soundtrack to new heist film Queen & Slim.

The new film, directed by Melina Matsoukas, comes out on November, with the soundtrack dropping in advance on November 15. Listen to the new track below.

‘Yo Love’ follows a recent pair of tracks from Staples shared alongside his new web TV show. The Vince Staples Show’ debuted back in August, and its first episode also saw the rapper share a new song called ‘So What?’.

At the start of the month, the second episode of the series dropped and was duly joined by a new track too – both the episode and song are named ‘Sheet Music’.

The tracks are the California rapper’s first releases since his 2018 album, ‘FM!’

In a four-star NME review of ‘FM!’, Dhruva Balram called the album “a compelling reminder that life isn’t always sunny.”

The review continues: “One of hip-hop’s most iconic characters, Staples has set himself apart from his peers numerous times before. He makes whatever the fuck he wants and ‘FM!’ is just another example of that.

“Each idea is significantly different from the last and this latest album is an immersive look at the grizzly realities of millions, a notion he re-iterates on the album’s final lines: “Tryna get rich, get everybody fed / But everybody dead”.”