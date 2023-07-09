Vinyl distributor and record store Unearthed Sounds to close this month

Independent vinyl distributor and record store Unearthed Sounds has announced that it is due to close this month.

The Dorset-based company, which specialises in dance music, shared the news in a statement posted to their social media on Wednesday (July 5), which came after “countless hours of internal deliberation”.

It is due to close down on July 31, with management citing a number of contributing factors including the impact of Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement

“It is with a heavy heart that we must share some difficult news with you

all,” the statement began.

Thank you for being part of our incredible journey. pic.twitter.com/N6mqcANrrv — Unearthed Sounds (@unearthedsounds) July 5, 2023

“This has been an incredibly challenging decision to make, one that has

not been taken lightly. Over the past few months, we have engaged in

numerous discussions, planning meetings, and sought external advice.

Unfortunately, given the current financial climate and the lasting impacts

of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, and the Cost of Living Crisis, it has

become apparent that continuing our operations is simply not viable.

“It is important to recognise that the trials we face are not exclusive to

Unearthed Sounds alone. The music industry, alongside countless other

businesses, has been profoundly affected during these turbulent times.

Yet, despite the shared struggles, we remain hopeful that the music

community will adapt and persevere, finding new ways to unite artists,

labels, and music enthusiasts alike.”

The company expressed its “deepest gratitude” to “our devoted staff, loyal labels, record stores, and cherished customers”, sharing a thank you from “the bottom of our hearts”.

Advertisement

It went on: “Together, we have poured our hearts and souls into serving the dance music community, and it has been an absolute privilege to do so.

“Throughout our journey, we have witnessed the beauty of music as it

evolved and blossomed, witnessed new genres taking shape, talented

artists breaking through, and our exceptional team growing into the

remarkable individuals they are today. It has been nothing short of

awe-inspiring.

“We shall carry with us countless cherished memories, the joy of

connecting with each and every one of you, and the everlasting impact

that Unearthed Sounds has had on our lives.”

Back in 2021, independent artists and labels told NME that Brexit had had an “outrageous” impact in shipping music and merch to and from Europe. Catherine Anne Davies, aka The Anchoress, said that “orders to Europe have plummeted in terms of numbers of sales. The extra import charges are just too high for most people”.

It came as a global crisis and backlog saw some labels and artists unable to get vinyl records pressed until 2023 at the earliest.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that vinyl had outsold CD for first time in 35 years. December also marked vinyl’s biggest week in sales in the US since 1991.