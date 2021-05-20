Football anthem ‘Three Lions’ is being reissued on limited edition red vinyl.

The collaboration between Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds was released 25 years ago today (May 20) as the official England team song for the Euros ’96.

Remaining a classic a quarter-century on, the song reached Number One in the UK and topped the singles charts on three more occasions in the following 22 years, according to the Official Charts Company.

It’s now been announced that a special 7″ version of ‘Three Lions’ will be released on June 4, featuring the original 1996 track on the A-Side and the 1998 World Cup version as the B-Side.

You can pre-order the vinyl here for £9.99 – see a preview image in the post below.

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds released ‘Three Lions’? To celebrate this iconic footballing anthem, we are pleased to announce the ‘Three Lions’ ltd edition 7” vinyl, out 4th June! Pre order now: https://t.co/IjlyHBiCim pic.twitter.com/8umB30Up8a — Sony Music Legacy – UK (@SonyLegacyUK) May 20, 2021

Earlier today, Baddiel shared a link to the new vinyl along with the caption: “And 25 years go by, like that.”

He later posted a photo of an original ‘Three Lions’ lyric sheet, which had been sent to him by Skinner. “I didn’t realise he still had it,” Baddiel wrote. “Should be in the British Museum, surely…”

You can see those tweets below.

It being 25 years since Three Lions was first released, Frank just sent me this pic of this piece of paper. I didn't realise he still had it. Should be in the British Museum, surely… pic.twitter.com/Y4GGHfdWn8 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 20, 2021

And 25 years go by, like that. https://t.co/mzRpdi15FW — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 20, 2021

‘Three Lions’ gained renewed popularity in 2018 during the England team’s impressive run at the World Cup in Russia. Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds went on to perform their collaboration live at the BBC Sports Personality Of the Year ceremony.

It was confirmed in July 2018 that the track had broken a number of streaming records. As it returned to the top spot after 22 years, it marked the first time in the Official Chart’s 66-year history that a song had scored four spells at the top of the charts with the same artist line-up.

The original 1996 version had two one-week stints in 1996, while the 1998 edition had one three-week run at the top.