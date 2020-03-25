Vinyl release of Liam Gallagher’s ‘MTV Unplugged: Live in Hull’ album delayed by coronavirus

Liam Gallagher has announced that the vinyl release of his upcoming live album will be delayed as a direct result of coronavirus.

The former Oasis frontman will release the recording of his 2019 MTV Unplugged show in Hull on April 24, but the vinyl pressing will now arrive at a later date.

Liam wrote on Twitter: “Listen up Brothers and Sisters, due to lockdown my MTV unplugged vinyl wont be ready for 24th April. As soon as the manufacturer is back in action we’ll schedule a new date. I’ll keep you posted. Wash yer hands, scrub yer toes, scratch yer bum and pick yer nose. Stay safe LG x.”

Last year’s performance featured tracks from his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ and follow-up ‘Why Me? Why Not’ along with Oasis classics ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Cast No Shadow’ and Liam’s first ever live vocal performance of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ bonus track ‘Sad Song’, all backed by Bonehead on guitar.

Gallagher said of the performance: “I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x”

The announcement comes after Liam made his strongest efforts yet to entice his brother Noel to reform Oasis once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

Liam said on Twitter that he’s “sick of pleading begging etc” for the band to get back together, and that he’s demanding that Noel agrees to reunite to raise money for the NHS.

It’s the second time in a week Liam has pushed for an Oasis reunion once the coronavirus crisis ends.

Five days ago he tweeted: “Once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers.”

Gallagher also recently re-worked ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ in order to teach people to wash their hands properly during the coronavirus pandemic.