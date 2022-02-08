Viola Beach’s debut album is available on vinyl for the first time

Viola Beach‘s self-titled debut album is being released on vinyl for the very first time this week.

The nine-track record first arrived in July 2016 after the Warrington four-piece (Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe and Jack Dakin) and their manager, Craig Tarry, were tragically killed in a road accident in Sweden that February.

A coloured picture disc vinyl version of ‘Viola Beach’ is now set to come out this Friday (February 11) to mark the fifth anniversary of the album’s initial release. You can pre-order it from here.

“This poignant vinyl edition release has been welcomed by the families as a fitting celebration of what the bandmates and their manager did best together, make and perform wonderful music,” an official description reads.

The rainbow picture disc pays homage to the colourful umbrella that Viola Beach were once photographed with, which later became symbolic of them in the wake of their tragic accident six years ago.

The special LP will be released by Fuller Beans Records, the label set up by Kris, River, Tom, Jack and their manager Craig. You can see a preview image below.

“I would like to thank SJM and other organisations for the continued support we as families have received,” said Lisa Leonard. “I am very proud that the boys’ album is released on vinyl. I’m sure Kristian would have been too.

“Kris and the boys’ lives will continue through their music.”

In a joint statement, Tomas Lowe’s family expressed their thanks to “everyone at SJM & Communion Records who have made this re-release possible and to everybody out there who has listened to their music over the past 5 years”.

They continued: “As a family we are immensely proud of Tom and the re-release of the albums is a lasting tribute to the boy’s passion, music and friendship.”



Jo and Loren Dakin said: “Thank you so much to all of those who have made this rainbow of dreams wrapped up in vinyl possible. The boys would be proud and humbled.”



Colin, Diane and Sarah Tarry added: “The continued support from the music industry is overwhelming. Being a family of vinyl collectors, Craig would love that the album is released on vinyl. We’re so proud of him, Kris, Jack, Tom & River and always will be.”

Ben and Sharon Dunne said: “‘River Reeves’ family both in Penzance and Warrington would like to thank all at SJM and Communion Records who have made this special re-release possible.

“Our most precious memories are of River making music and performing. We want the world to know that through the music, River along with his bandmates and manager will continue to live on in all our lives. Let’s get it back up the charts where it belongs!”

In August 2016, Viola Beach’s debut studio effort went to Number One in the UK albums chart following their fatal accident earlier that year.

Last February, a cover of the band’s track ‘Swings And Waterslides’ was recorded by a collective of Warrington musicians to mark five years since the group’s four members and Tarry died.