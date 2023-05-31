Violinist wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ with cover of System Of A Down’s ‘Chop Suey’

A violinist on America’s Got Talent received a standing ovation after a stunning performance of System Of A Down‘s ‘Chop Suey’.

Phillip Bowen, a contestant on the 18th season of the long-running TV show, took on a rendition of the classic rock hit.

During the performance, the cameras cut to Bowen’s mother crying in the audience, before he got unanimous appreciation for the performance and voted into the next round.

See the performance below.

Elsewhere, System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has said the band should have replaced vocalist Serj Tankian back in 2006.

The heavy metal group last released an album with 2005’s ‘Hypnotize’ and the group went on a four-year hiatus the following year.

System Of A Down reunited in 2010 and have toured sporadically ever since. They even released two new charity singles ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ in 2020 but a full-length album has always seemed off the table.

In a new interview, the band’s drummer (and Tankian’s brother-in-law) Dolmayan claimed that “Serj hasn’t really wanted to be in the band for a long time.”

Speaking on the Battleline podcast, Dolymayan said: “Quite frankly, we probably should have parted ways [with him] around 2006. I think we should have moved on, and if Serj didn’t wanna be in the band at that time, we should have just moved on and done it with somebody else.”

Dolmayan has previously said it’s an “insult” that the band hasn’t released more music, while he and Tankian have publicly clashed numerous times over their political beliefs.