Viral country star Oliver Anthony shares new song ’90 Some Chevy’

Oliver Anthony, the country artist behind the viral release ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’, has shared another new song.

Anthony has experienced a month of viral fame after a video of him performing his song went live on August 8. It has since reached Number One on the iTunes Country Charts and is currently on 50million YouTube views and counting.

But the song’s viral success hasn’t been without controversy. While some have interpreted it as a working class anthem, it’s been criticised by others for being “fatphobic”, while others labelled it a “right-wing anthem”.

Now, he has shared a new country love song entitled ’90 Some Chevy’, which you can listen to below.

The lyrics on the song include: “That old darlin’ of mine is like a 90-some Chevy/ She rides just right when you turn her on/ The only thing sounds better than that old 350/ Is when she’s runnin’ up to kiss me when I get home.”

He later sings: “She’s hotter than hell, I’m higher than gas/ She’s sweeter than honey, I’m poor white trash/ She ain’t had a check that I couldn’t cash/ I guess if she’s my Carter, then I’m her Cash/ I’ve been sittin’ around and drinkin’ on it/ I guess I’m gonna have to get me a ring and get it on it.”

Since it was uploaded two days ago, the track has already clocked up over 1.4million views.

Anthony – a former factory worker and farmer – recently came out to say that left-wingers “misunderstood my words”, while at the same time criticised Republicans for “weaponising” the meaning behind the lyrics.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is also among those who have praised the singer, who shared a message of support for Anthony in which he told him to “keep kicking ass”.