Viral Downing Street “Christmas Rave” raises over £100k for charity

A viral Facebook event that was billed as a “Christmas Rave” at 10 Downing Street has raised over £100k for homeless charity Shelter.

The fictitious event was set up by Scottish DJ Jon Mancini following the news that a number of members of government, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, attended parties at Downing Street during lockdown.

Any such event would have breached government-enforced coronavirus regulations at the time, the guidance for which stated: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

Mancini’s parody event was set for December 29 and was described as a “massive rave at 10 Downing Street”.

“No social distancing required. Bring who you like. Bring your own nibbles and drink,” the description added. Amongst the line-up, Boris Johnson was to headline alongside his “chums”, as per the event’s description.

It also included a disclaimer: “Please note this event is not real and all just for humour and poking fun at the powers that be.”

Surprised by the fact that more than 1.2million people signed up to the rave, Mancini decided to use the platform to raise money for Shelter.

In an announcement posted on Mancini’s Facebook page, after requesting people on the page donate a pound, he revealed he had raised over £100k.

“A joke that went viral! 1.2m ppl signed up for a rave at Downing Street cause we were pissed off with Boris and his chums. We took the piss, the jokes were funny as fk, we vented our frustrations and we came together!” his post began.

“Was there a way to get something good out of this if possible? ‘Help the Homeless’ came to mind and all for the charity SHELTER, the justgiving page was started and it grew and grew….we asked if all of the 1.2m that we going to the Rave would donate £1.”

“But we did it, we did our target!! With Justgiving donations, TEXT donations and gift aid we were just over £100k.”

In a recent update, Mancini revealed that the final figure raised for Shelter was £105k.