Viral ‘Dreams’ skateboarder Nathan Apodaca to appear in virtual Biden inauguration

Nathan Apodaca, aka @420doggface208, will appear as part of Joe Biden‘s virtual Inauguration Day celebrations this Wednesday (January 20).

TMZ reports that Biden’s inauguration team recently reached out to the online sensation, who achieved viral fame last year with a TikTok video in which he skateboarded down a road to Fleetwood Mac‘s hit ‘Dreams’ while drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

According to TMZ, Biden’s team were inspired to contact Apodaca after seeing “how his feel-good video uplifted the world this past fall during social unrest and pandemic anxiety”. His agent has since confirmed that Apodaca agreed to be a part of the virtual ‘Parade Across America’ livestream, and has already filmed a segment in which he skateboards from his home in Idaho.

Since Apodaca first posted the clip in September of last year, it’s racked up tens of millions of views on the platform, with streams of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ hit seeing a significant spike as the video’s popularity grew.

Band members Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood filmed their own versions, along with ex-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

Shortly after sharing his remake, Fleetwood surprised Apodaca in an interview with the BBC. “We owe you,” the drummer told Apodaca during the broadcast. “It’s such a celebration of everything. I’ve heard you talking about it, and it’s so joyous and fun”.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that long-defunct 90s rockers New Radicals would be reuniting to perform together for the first time in over two decades as part of the ‘Parade Across America’ broadcast, which is set to take place after the swearing-in ceremony at Captiol.

Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Foo Fighters are among other acts set to perform at various inauguration events on the day.