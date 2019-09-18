Viral photo claimed to be of Beto O’Rourke wetting himself is actually (Sandy) Alex G

A photo of the indie musician covered in beer is being circulated in US conservative circles

A viral photo claimed to be of Beto O’Rourke wetting himself in college is actually of (Sandy) Alex G.

The image, which features the musician with a huge wet patch on his jeans, is being circulated in conservative circles in the States.

Posters are using the picture to criticise O’Rourke, the Texan congressman in the running to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2020. “Robert Francis O’Rourke in college,” read one caption. “Drunk and pissing his pants. He wants to be your president in 2020!”

Another version sees the sentence “I’m Beto Robert Francis O’Rourke I’m here for your guns!” superimposed onto the photo.

Speaking to Factcheck.org about the photo, (Sandy) Alex G explained it was taken backstage at a gig in New York in 2017. “I spilled a beer on my pants,” he said of the wet patch. “I was joking around. It obviously isn’t that funny anymore.”

Meanwhile, the Domino-signed musician released his latest album ‘House Of Sugar’ earlier this month. In a four-star review, NME said: “By his own admission, his songs are rarely constructed from a place of deeply considered meaning. Instead, they’re largely streams of his conscience: creations that invite listeners to cosy up in his world. On ‘House of Sugar’, it’s his most exciting invitation yet.”

He will support the record on tour in the UK in February with a series of headline shows. (Sandy) Alex G will play:

February 2020

7 – Liverpool, Phase One

8 – Dublin, The Button Factory

9 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

10 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

12 – London, EartH

14 – Bristol, Thekla (Buy tickets)

15 – Brighton, The Old Market