Viral star #AlexFromGlasto is being approached for record deals

A star is born.

Glastonbury star Alex Mann has revealed that he’s been approached for record deals, after his surprise performance with Dave shot him to viral fame.

The 15-year-old stunned crowds at the Other Stage last weekend after the rapper plucked him out of the crowd for a word-perfect rendition of ‘Thiago Silva’.

The performance soon went viral on social media and saw Alex securing a personal message from Thiago Silva himself, a modelling deal with BooHoo and even an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Now, Mann has told NME that he’s received offers of a record deal.

He said: “I’ve had a few labels and a few producers message me, so it could be a thing. I’m looking to do one or two songs in the future, see how they go.”

While Mann was also booked for a personal appearance at a Newcastle nightclub, he insists that he’s taking the new-found fame in his stride.

“I’ve tried keeping stuff like that to a minimum,” he said.

“I’m just thinking what’s actually best at the moment, I’m trying to get in touch with some managers who can properly manage it all and make sure I’m doing the right thing. Because I obviously want to increase in popularity, but then I don’t want to overdo it and it to get a bit washed out.”

But could we see another festival appearance in the near future? Don’t rule it out just yet.

“Yeah I’ve been invited to Wireless this weekend, which I think I might go to. A lot of people I really like are there, and just need to work out the logistics of it all,” said Alex.