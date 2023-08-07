Viral TikTok song ‘Planet Of The Bass’ set for full release

Viral TikTok song ‘Planet Of The Bass’ is set to get a full release later this month.

The Europop skit, which was originally shared in a 50 second clip on the platform, was created by comedian Kyle Gordon who portrays the character DJ CrazyTimes.

It has so far clocked up nearly 7million views and now led to Gordon announcing an official release later this month.

“I flew to Croatia to film this. Full song Aug. 15,” he wrote alongside a clip of a new video of the track featuring influencer Mara Olney. You can view it below.

The original clip of the track featured Gordon and influencer Audrey Trullinger dressed in Y2K club outfits, mimicking the style of Eurodance music videos, as they lip-sync to the tune around the Oculus Center in New York City.

“It was incredible to see the reaction from a packed house of, presumably, Eurodance fans who all knew the words to a song from a 50-second clip that’s only been out a week,” he told NBC News of the reaction to the song.”

He said one of the main reasons the track blew up was because of the new Barbie film.

“I might have gotten lucky with the Barbie movie coming out because – and this is like three layers out – it’s like people are talking about Barbie, then they’re talking about ‘Barbie Girl’ [by Europop band Aqua], and then when they’re thinking about ‘Barbie Girl’, they’re also thinking about Eurodance, generally. And so this kind of fits into the milieu and that’s obviously not something I planned.”

Meanwhile, Barbie recently hit the $1billion dollar mark at the global box office, just two weeks after its release.