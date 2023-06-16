Viral TikToker finally performs ‘Buddy Holly’ with Weezer

Weezer have finally made good on their promise to bring viral TikTok user Evan Marsalli onstage to perform ‘Buddy Holly’ with them.

While performing in Madison, Wisconsin on June 14, Weezer closed out their set with the hit track ‘Buddy Holly’ featuring Diet Lite’s Evan Marsalli on guitar. The guest spot comes after a lengthy social media campaign that Marsalli ran on TikTok in an attempt to gain the band’s attention.

Beginning in 2020, Marsalli posted a video of him playing ‘Buddy Holly’ onto TikTok every day for 990 days straight before Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo finally duetted with him. “Challenge you to come play this live on Weezer’s Indie Rock Road Trip Tour this summer. My people will reach out to your people,” Cuomo wrote.

Evidently accepting the offer, Marsalli finally joined the band to perform the hit track together, with Marsalli’s band Diet Lite posting a snippet of the moment onto Twitter. Weezer have since shared the clip, writing: “After 990 videos and 1 duet @dietlitemusic finally took to the stage to play Buddy Holly last night in Madison, WI!”

Watch the clip below.

After 990 videos and 1 duet @dietlitemusic finally took to the stage to play Buddy Holly last night in Madison, WI! https://t.co/0wt6xJu5in — weezer (@Weezer) June 15, 2023

Weezer are in the midst of their Indie Rock Road Trip Tour, featuring a revolving set of opening acts, including Modest Mouse, Future Islands, Spoon, Momma, Joyce Manor, and White Reaper. The tour – which kicked off earlier this month – is set to run through September.

Last month, Weezer performed a surprise acoustic set for striking writers in Hollywood amidst the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The short set saw the band perform ‘Buddy Holly’, ‘Beverly Hills’ and ‘Island In The Sun’.