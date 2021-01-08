Virgil Abloh teams up with serpentwithfeet for new track ‘Delicate Limbs’

Virgil Abloh has released a new track with serpentwithfeet called ‘Delicate Limbs’ – listen to it below.

The multi-talented designer and DJ’s first outing of 2021 follows his appearance on Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis’ ‘SHOES’ last year, and his remix of Michael Kiwanuka‘s ‘Solid Ground’.

Marking the first time Abloh has collaborated with Brooklyn musician serpentwithfeet (real name Josiah Wise), ‘Delicate Limbs’ is accompanied by a beautiful Kordae Jatafa Henry-directed video.

Watch the video for ‘Delicate Limbs’ below:

