Electronic music promoter LWE has shared details of a new experience arriving next month called Tobacco Dock Virtual.

The VR initiative will allow users to step inside the venue virtually to attend club nights and gaming events in the absence of venues being open.

Tobacco Dock Virtual, created in partnership with virtual live events platform Sansar, recreates the London venue in fine detail, with participants able to roam the building’s rooms and dancefloors via mobile, Mac, tablet, PC or VR through the Sansar app.

Pre-parties and after-parties will surround the yet-to-be-announced main shows, and a number of gaming options will be on offer as a hybrid music-gaming experience. Livestream and media partner Beatport will also broadcast sets across Facebook, Youtube, Twitch and Beatport.com.

Details for the opening weekend will be posted on February 16 which, as MusicWeek reports, is set to feature major party brands and a programme of big acts.

The idea is that once venues can reopen safely after the coronavirus pandemic improves, events will take place across the physical and virtual venue simultaneously. Multi-platform parties that take place in real time are also included in the initiative’s vision.

Tobacco Dock commercial director Jonathan Read said: “Tobacco Dock is excited to be working alongside our long term partner LWE to develop a cutting-edge virtual venue that will enable remote audiences to have a truly immersive, rich experience with the attributes of being present without the travel.

“It is a bold new step on our journey to make Tobacco Dock a global destination for music, cultural, fashion and tech events.”