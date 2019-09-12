Visor Fest in Benidorm has been cancelled

'90s-indebted music festival is pulled at the last minute

Visor Fest has been cancelled one day prior to starting due to severe weather warnings.

The Spanish festival held in Benidorm was supposed to run from tomorrow (September 13) until Saturday (September 14) with performances from iconic alternative ’80s and ’90s bands including Happy Mondays, James, New Model Army, The Lightning Seeds, The House of Love, and others.

Organisers of the throwback festival said their second ever event has been pulled due to adverse weather conditions including heavy rain.

“We are extremely saddened to announce today that Visor Festival 2019 is being canceled [sic]. Following full consultation with all the relevant authorities including public bodies and external advisors, we are sorry to inform you that due to the impact that the extreme weather experienced in the area and the severe weather warnings, we are forced to cancel the Festival,” read an official statement.

“It is a very hard decision, but the best one taking into consideration all the circumstances. It is our belief that the safety and experience of our customers must always come first and as such we are unable to deliver the festival in these conditions. Heavy rains make impossible to ensure the top quality standards Visor Festival always offer. Additionally, the red alert made by the local authorities makes us unable to keep the safety for all the bands, workers, fans and attenders what it is our absolute first priority for us.”

Festival organisers added that a refund programme “will be shaped as soon as possible”.

Also on the line-up was Nada Surf, Buffalo Tom, and Surfin’ Bichos.