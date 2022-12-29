Legendary fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood has died

Legendary British fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood died today (December 29) at the age of 81, it has been confirmed.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” a message posted on her official Twitter page read. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

In a statement emailed to press, Westwood’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.”

Westwood was an integral part of the British punk movement in the 1970s, helping to shape the scene with her clothing. Early in her career, she made clothes for SEX, the Chelsea boutique she ran with Malcolm McLaren. SEX was later renamed Seditionaries: Clothes for Heroes and Westwood and went on to dress Sex Pistols, whom McLaren managed.

Punk icon Jordan, who died earlier this year, worked as a model for Westwood and managed the shop, while the likes of Siouxsie And The Banshees and Adam And The Ants musician Marco Pirroni, singer-songwriter and formative punk figure Gene October, and more also frequented the store.

Among her signature looks at the time – many of which appeared in her designs again over the decades – were ripped t-shirts, bondage, plaid patterns, mohair, rubber, provocative imagery and safety pin embellishments. Westwood helped bring punk fashion into the mainstream but maintained the rebellious attitude that ran through her early designs throughout her life.

Stars from across the entertainment world have begun to pay tribute to Westwood following her death. “you gave me the courage to express myself,” Yungblud wrote on Twitter. “you were the reason i left the house with the confidence to look the way i did. heartbroken. thankyou for everythin, viv. RIP.”

Garbage’s Shirley Manson called the fashion icon “a hero of mine”, while The Pogues’ Spider Stacy said he had “no words” following the news.

Rest in peace Vivienne Westwood. What a woman ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/blYK09O2cx — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) December 29, 2022

So so sad to read of the passing of another great icon.

Rest In Peace Dame Vivienne Westwood 🙌🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/Wg0k4ykgb4 — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) December 29, 2022

RIP Vivienne Westwood ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) December 29, 2022

Rest In Peace to her beautiful self I love Vivienne Westwood I have many archive pieces that are just amazing. Very special. R.I.P queen 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wsfC31iJBR — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) December 29, 2022

