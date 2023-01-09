VIVIZ to release third mini-album ‘Various’ this month

K-pop trio VIVIZ are finally making a comeback with their third mini-album, titled ‘Various’.

On January 9 at midnight KST, the group released their first teaser for the upcoming release, which is due out on January 31 at 6PM KST.

Advertisement

News of VIVIZ’s forthcoming return was first announced by their label Big Planet Made last week. “The group recently finished shooting for the new music video and is making the last preparations for the new release,” it said at the time, per KoreaJoongAngDaily.

Upcoming mini-album ‘Various’ will arrive almost six months after the release of VIVIZ’s sophomore record ‘Summer Vibe’ last July. That record, which was led by the single ‘Loveade’, came shortly after the trio’s appearance on Mnet’s girl group TV competition Queendom 2, where they finished in third place.

Ex-GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB and Umji formed VIVIZ in October 2021, nearly half a year after the third-generation girl group’s abrupt disbandment. The trio later debuted with their first mini-album ‘Beam of Prism’ and the single ‘BOP! BOP!’ in February 2022.

In a 2022 interview with NME, VIVIZ spoke about coping with the transition from their GFRIEND days. “Our members seem to be people who are able to adapt well to new circumstances and situations, even more than I expected,” youngest member Umji shared.