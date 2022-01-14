VIVIZ to make much-anticipated debut in early February

VIVIZ, the highly anticipated K-pop trio featuring former GFRIEND members, are set to debut next month.

Earlier today (January 14), South Korean news outlet Hankuk Ilbo reported that the new girl group – comprising former GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB and Umji – were in the midst of preparations for their debut album with the goal of releasing it sometime in February.

A representative of their label Big Planet Made Entertainment (BPM) later confirmed the news in a phone call with Dispatch, where they shared that VIVIZ were “aiming to make a comeback before the middle of February”.

The representative also shared that the trio were in the final stages of preparations for the project, and plan to wrap up the filming of their music video by the end of January. Further details on the as-yet-unnamed project are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The upcoming album will mark VIVIZ’s first official release as a group since their formation. The three GFRIEND had reunited as VIVIZ in October 2021, expressing their desire to continue promoting as a team after their departure from longtime agency Source Music in May 2021.

In other GFRIEND news, the group’s former main vocalist, Yuju is set to make her debut as a soloist next week with her mini-album ‘REC.’

The upcoming mini-album will also mark her first-ever release under Kang Daniel-led agency KONNECT Entertainment, which she had signed to in September 2021. The five-track record and its lead single ‘Play’ are set to arrive on January 18 at 6PM KST.