VIVIZ announce release date of debut mini-album, ‘Beam Of Prism’

Highly anticipated K-pop trio VIVIZ have announced their upcoming debut with a new teaser.

At midnight KST on January 24, the girl group – comprising three former GFRIEND members, Eunha, SinB and Umji – dropped the first teaser for their much-awaited debut mini-album, titled ‘Beam of Prism’.

The five-second visual features the K-pop act’s logo and a shot of the three members in blue, purple and pink bobbed wigs, before revealing the project’s release date. VIVIZ’s debut mini-album is set to arrive on February 9 at 6pm KST.

Earlier this month, Hankuk Ilbo had reported that the new girl group were in the midst of preparations for their debut album. A representative of their label Big Planet Made Entertainment (BPM) later confirmed the news in a phone call with Dispatch, where they shared that VIVIZ were “aiming to make a comeback before the middle of February”.

At the time, the representative had also revealed that the trio were in the final stages of preparations for the project, and plan to wrap up the filming of their music video by the end of January.

‘Beam of Prism’ will mark VIVIZ’s first official release as a group since their formation. The three ex-GFRIEND members had reunited as VIVIZ in October 2021, expressing their desire to continue promoting as a team after their departure from longtime agency Source Music in May 2021.

In related news, former GFRIEND main vocalist Yuju made her debut as a soloist last week with her mini-album ‘REC.’ and its lead single ‘Play’.In her interview with NME, the K-pop idol confessed that she had felt “really worried” underneath the excitement of embarking on her solo career.

“I’ve spent such a long time preparing for this mini-album, so I’m trying my best to look forward to it and see where it goes,” Yuju later added.