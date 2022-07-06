VIVIZ release sophomore mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’

VIVIZ have released the music video for ‘Loveade’, the title track for their sophomore mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’.

In the playful visual, each member of VIVIZ is seen preparing to tackle new hobbies. Eunha begins doing warm-ups in a dance studio, SinB sets up her mobile drink stand and Umji practices archery.

Despite their best efforts, the girls begin running into issues with their hobbies: Eunha struggles with a specific move, SinB’s blender malfunctions and spills a drink she was preparing, while Umji misses the target board.

“The hot sunlight heats up between you and me / Swallow the heart that spilled over a piece of summer / This dizzying tremor, / I won’t miss even a single drop,” the trio sings in the pre-chorus.

‘Summer Vibe’ marks VIVIZ’s second release of the year. Apart from the title track ‘Loveade’, the record also includes new songs ‘Siesta’, ‘Party Pop’, ‘Love Love Love’, ‘#Flashback’ and ‘Dance’.

The trio’s new mini-album also marks their first-ever comeback since making their debut in February. Prior to this, VIVIZ had competed in Queendom 2 and released the track ‘Red Sun!’ as part of the show’s final round.

VIVIZ were first formed in October 2021 under Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment and are completed by members SinB, Eunha and Umji, all of whom being former members of the Source Music girl group GFRIEND.