VIVIZ surrender to love in dreamy music video for ‘Maniac’

K-pop trio VIVIZ have made a comeback with their new single ‘Maniac’, from their latest mini-album ‘Versus’.

The ‘Maniac’ visual features the group as they take a drive into a dreamy field, where they later dance to the new track. Elsewhere in the video, VIVIZ appear in moody solo scenes as they sing about a turbulent romance.

“This love is maniac, maniac, maniac / And I’m okay with it, okay with it, okay with it / In the end, we can’t understand this love either / It’s maniac, maniac, maniac,” they sing in the chorus.

In addition to ‘Maniac’, the new project also includes the tracks ‘Untie’, ‘Overflow’, ‘Day by Day’ and ‘Up 2 Me’. ‘Versus’ marks VIVIZ’s fourth mini-album, and comes 10 months after their January release ‘VarioUS’ and its lead single ‘Pull Up’.

“All of our members took part in selecting the singles that we want to put in this album. We went through a lot of demos to meticulously choose our tracks,” said member Eunha in a press release, per The Korea Herald.

Meanwhile, SinB said: “In this album, we portrayed what it looks like living in a world created by someone else’s fantasy and living in a world where I get to make decisions.”

The trio was formed by ex-GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB and Umji in late 2021, half a year after the girl group’s sudden disbandment. They made their debut with their first mini-album ‘Beam of Prism’ and the single ‘BOP! BOP!’ in February 2022, and released their second mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’ later that year.