VIVIZ’s SinB hopes her former group GFRIEND “will unite someday”

VIVIZ’s SinB has opened up about the disbandment of her former group GFRIEND.

In a new episode of ‘SCAN VIVIZ’ on the Youtube channel IDOLLIVE, the idol spoke about the disbandment of GFRIEND and her hopes to reunite the group in the future. The girl group – which comprised Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji – abruptly disbanded in May 2021, after six years together.

The singer also revealed that GFRIEND only knew they would disband about a month before it was publicly announced. “I couldn’t tell the fans, that we are not GFRIEND anymore […] So, you can see that a month before the news came out, we were crying [during livestreams],” SinB confessed.

“On the day of the announcement, we thought we wouldn’t cry,” she recalled. “Last year was especially difficult for us, though we tried not to show it. I never thought that I could cry so much. Last year was the hardest time of my life.”

However, SinB remains optimistic that even though the six of them are currently no longer a group, that they will come back together in the future. “I think GFRIEND will unite someday, sooner or later,” she said.

“[The three VIVIZ members] said to each other that Sowon is our only leader, ‘It’s okay, we won’t have another leader’,” she shared of VIVIZ’s decision not to appoint a leader. “So, I believe that this is just temporary. Someday, we will reunite.”

Elsewhere in the clip, SinB also confessed that she “hated” seeing herself on stage during the promotions for their 2019 single ‘Fever’, which continued until the group’s final album and disbandment. “I was really down. I didn’t realise that it would be our last [release as a group], so I kept singing and dancing in that state of slump.”

“When I look back on it, I regret it a little,” she admitted.

Eunha and Umji, along with SinB, have since returned as VIVIZ, a three-member act under Big Planet Made Entertainment. The trio have since made their re-debut with the mini-album ‘Beam Of Prism’.