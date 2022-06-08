Watch VIVIZ and Soyou’s radiant cover of SISTAR’s ‘Shake It’

VIVIZ and former SISTAR member Soyou recently shared the stage as part of the girl group’s set at the BNF Festival.

During their appearance at the festival, which took place at Olympic Park’s 88 Lake Waterside Stage in Seoul, the two Big Planet Made acts teamed up for a cover of SISTAR’s 2015 hit ‘Shake It’.

VIVIZ and Soyou largely stayed true to the original song, with the girl group’s Eunha and Soyou handling most of the verses and chorus. Meanwhile, VIVIZ members SinB and Umji tackled the rap portion together.

Advertisement

“Make it louder / More, make it louder / Keep shaking me / Amazingly shake me (Shake it, oh, shake it / All night, with me, shake it baby,” the four K-pop idols sang on the chorus.

VIVIZ – comprised of former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha and Umji – recently competed on the Mnet reality TV series Queendom 2. As part of the reality, the trio released the song ‘Red Sun!’, which was used as part of the voting process to determine the winner of the series.

The group are also set to perform at the MIK Festival 2022, which will take place in Southwark Park, London. The group will be sharing the stage with acts like Red Velvet, EXO‘s Suho, Chung Ha, Pentagon and Golden Child.

In other K-pop news, girl group fromis_9 have shared that they will be returning with a new mini-album, titled ‘from our Memento Box’, which is due out on June 27 at 6pm KST.