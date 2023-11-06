VIXX announce ‘Continuum’, first album in five years

K-pop boyband VIXX have announced their upcoming mini-album ‘Continuum’, their first release in five years.

The newly released teaser video for ‘Continuum’ features footage of three members of VIXX – namely Leo, Ken and Hyuk – practicing and recording new music for their upcoming release.

‘Continuum’ will be the veteran boyband’s first album in over five years, since 2018’s ‘Eau de VIXX’. However, in 2019 the group released two singles, ‘Walking’ and ‘Parallel’.

A tracklist for the album will be released tomorrow (November 7), before a concept video drops the day after. From November 10 to 13, the boyband will also release several different concept photos for the record.

Meanwhile, a “lyric spoiler” will be released on November 14, followed by a highligh medley the day after. An official teaser trailer for ‘Continuum’ will drop on November 17, days prior to the album’s release.

‘Continuum’ will be released on November 21 at 6pm KST. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information on the mini-album.

Notably, ‘Continuum’ will not feature fourth and final VIXX member N – real name Cha Hak-yeon. The singer-turned-actor has since apologised for not being able to join the boyband’s long-awaited comeback in a new statement.

“I apologise for the fact that because I am unable to participate in promotions for this upcoming album,” he wrote, per Sports Chosun and as translated by Soompi. “Even up until today, as I say this, my heart is very heavy.”

Cha added that he had “spent a long time talking and discussing with the other members, but in the end, I wound up being unable to join this upcoming comeback”, but said that he would be “cheering [the other members of VIXX] on with all my heart”.

‘Continuum’ will also be VIXX’s first release since the departures of original members Hongbin and Ravi. The former had left the group in August 2020, following a controversial Twitch stream in February that year.

Meanwhile, Ravi left VIXX in April this year, following his trial for alleged evasion of military service. The rapper reportedly admitted to the charges in March, after a South Korean broker claimed to have helped an idol rapper falsify an epilepsy diagnosis in January.