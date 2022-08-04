VIXX’s Leo announces solo comeback with new mini-album, drops tracklist

VIXX vocalist Leo has announced his upcoming solo return with a new mini-album titled ‘Piano Man Op. 9’.

On August 3 at midnight KST, a cryptic teaser was uploaded to the K-pop boyband’s shared Twitter page. The video depicts a piece of parchment with an illustration of a caged bird as the words “All that I sense, in this very moment” appear across the page. “Coming soon,” reads the caption of the post, accompanied by hashtags of Leo’s name.

The following day (August 4), Jellyfish Entertainment announced key details of Leo’s solo comeback by dropping the full tracklist to his upcoming third mini-album, ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, due out on August 23 at 6pm KST.

The new EP will feature five brand-new songs, led by title track ‘Losing Game’. All five songs were penned by Leo himself and co-composed by the VIXX member alongside production team ImagineMuzik’s EJO and Ryan, among several others.

‘Piano Man Op. 9’ will be Leo’s first mini-album since he released ‘Muse’ in 2019. The singer made his debut as a soloist in 2018 with the EP ‘Canvas’, featuring title track ‘Touch & Sketch’.

Leo, who was discharged from military service in September 2021, released the digital single ‘I’m Still Here’ in October last year, which is absent from the new mini-album’s tracklist.

In June, a little over a week after the boyband celebrated their 10th anniversary on May 24, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that Leo’s bandmate Hyuk had departed the label. In a handwritten letter, Hyuk said that he was “worried” about surprising fans with the sudden announcement, but said he had decided to “challenge new things and be in an unfamiliar new environment”.

Hyuk became the fourth member of VIXX to leave the music label, following Ravi in May 2019, Hongbin in August 2020 and N in October 2020. However, all four members also clarified that they plan to remain part of VIXX despite not operating under the same management.