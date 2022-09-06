VIXX’s Ravi to release fifth solo EP ‘Love&Holiday’ next week

VIXX rapper Ravi has announced that his fifth EP ‘Love&Holiday’ will arrive next week.

On September 4, the rapper’s self-established label GROOVL1N released a “coming soon” teaser for his upcoming record through its social media accounts. ‘Love&Holiday’ will be Ravi’s fifth EP as a soloist, and is due out on September 12 at 6pm KST.

The whimsical new teaser image matches the cover art for his August digital single ‘Bye’, which featured MAMAMOO’s Wheein. As of writing, it is unclear if the song will be included in the forthcoming release.

‘Love&Holiday’ will act as the follow-up to Ravi’s February studio album ‘Love&Fight’, which was led by the single ‘Winner’ featuring rapper Ash Island. That album included a string of collaborations with artists like Justhis, Xydo and (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, among others.

Ravi, who was previously a part of the main cast for variety series 2 Days & 1 Night, stepped down from the show back in May to prepare for his impending enlistment. While he has yet to announce his enlistment date and plans, ‘Love&Holiday’ will likely be the idol’s last release before he begins military service.

The rapper first debuted in Jellyfish Entertainment boyband VIXX in 2012, which later spawned hits like ‘Error’, ‘Chained Up’ and ‘The Closer’, and later became part of the act’s first subunit VIXX LR with main vocalist Leo.

Following the expiration of his contract with Jellyfish Entertainment, Ravi left the agency and established his own hip-hop label, GROOVL1N, though he remains a member of VIXX. He established his second label THE L1VE last year, which notably houses MAMAMOO’s Wheein.

Last month, VIXX member Leo made a comeback with his third mini-album ‘Piano Man Op. 9’, which included the single ‘Losing Game’ and four other tracks. It had marked the singer’s first music since his 2021 digital single ‘I’m Still Here’, which he released shortly after completing his military service.