Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared an appeal with festivalgoers at Glastonbury advocating for freedom – watch the video below.

The politician recorded a video message which played before The Libertines took to the Other Stage today (June 24), urging fans to “speak the truth” about the ongoing war against Ukraine led by Russia.

Zelensky called Glastonbury “the greatest concentration of freedom these days”, asking for support to help those in Ukraine who have had to leave their homes.

Advertisement

“Greetings, Glastonbury! The festival resumes this year after a two-year break,” Zelensky began. “The pandemic has put on hold lives of millions of people around the world, but has not broken.

‘We, in Ukraine, would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer. But we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened – Russia has stolen our peace.

“But! We will not let Russia’s war break us, and we want to stop the war before it ruins people’s lives in other countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America – they are all under threat now. That is why I turn to you for support.”

A message from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was just played on the big screens at The Other Stage, shortly before The Libertines’ stage-opening set. #Glastonbury2022 pic.twitter.com/LuXf2FfEBf — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 24, 2022

The message continued: “Glastonbury is the greatest concentration of freedom these days. And I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack.

“Spread the truth about Russia’s war. Help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of this war. Find our United24 charity platform and put pressure on all the politicians you know to help restore peace in Ukraine.

Advertisement

“Time is priceless, and every day is measured in human lives. The more people join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia’s war against Ukraine will end. Prove that freedom always wins!”

Today, Glastonbury continues with performances from the likes of Foals, Sam Fender, St Vincent, IDLES, Blossoms, Sigrid, Phoebe Bridgers and Primal Scream, with a headline set on the Pyramid Stage from Billie Eilish.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.