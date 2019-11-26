Voter registration spikes 236 per cent after Stormzy encourages people to vote

In a lengthy Instagram post last night, the Grime star urged people to register to vote before outlining his support for the Labour leader. He also went on to describe the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as a “sinister man” who can’t be trusted.

Speaking about Corbyn, Stormzy said: “I will be registering to vote and I will be voting for Jeremy Corbyn. There are several reasons as to why I’m voting for him – I would be here all day if I began to list them…

“But in my 26 years of life I have never trusted politicians or relied on them to be the bearers of hope and righteous people that we’ve needed them to be. And for me, he is the first man in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back to the people and helping those who need a helping hand from the government the most.”

As reported in The Independent, around the time of Stormzy’s social media post, the number of users registering to vote increased dramatically by 40,000 from 8,296 to 47,920 following his post.