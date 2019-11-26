Voter registration spikes 236 per cent after Stormzy encourages people to vote

150,000 of those registering were under 25 years of age
Voter registration saw a huge 236% increase as Stormzy urged people to register to vote yesterday (November 25) and pledged his support for Jeremy Corbyn.
In a lengthy Instagram post last night, the Grime star urged people to register to vote before outlining his support for the Labour leader. He also went on to describe the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as a “sinister man” who can’t be trusted.
Speaking about Corbyn, Stormzy said: “I will be registering to vote and I will be voting for Jeremy Corbyn. There are several reasons as to why I’m voting for him – I would be here all day if I began to list them…
“But in my 26 years of life I have never trusted politicians or relied on them to be the bearers of hope and righteous people that we’ve needed them to be. And for me, he is the first man in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back to the people and helping those who need a helping hand from the government the most.”
As reported in The Independent, around the time of Stormzy’s social media post, the number of users registering to vote increased dramatically by 40,000 from 8,296 to 47,920 following his post.
150,000 of yesterday’s registrations came from people under the age of 25, while 114,000 came from 25-34 year-olds.
On Johnson, Stormzy said: “I also believe it is criminally dangerous to give the most powerful role in the country to a man who has said that the sight of a ‘bunch of black kids’ makes him ‘turn a hair’, compared women in burqas to letterboxes and referred to black people as ‘picaninnies’ with ‘watermelon smiles’.
“I think it’s extremely dangerous to have a man with those views as the sole leader of our country. These are all MY views, I don’t care for your love or hate for them. I just think it’s important that we all register and go out and vote. And I think it’s important that we use our vote to make sure that the person who runs our country for the next 4 years is someone committed to doing what is right.”
Earlier today, Conservative MP Michael Gove mocked Stormzy for his views, saying he is a better rapper than “political analyst” before taking aim at the “stab vest” Stormzy wore on stage during his headline Glastonbury performance.
Gove said: “I think we again know that Stormzy, when he took to the stage at Glastonbury wearing a stab vest, he made clear what his political views were then. He is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst.”
Gove then went on to channel Stormzy in a tweet that backfired on Twitter as he attempted to quote his lyrics in a tweet. “I set trends dem man copy,” Gove tweeted in reply to Labour MP Angela Rayner. The tweet was subsequently ridiculed widely on social media.