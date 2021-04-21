Waka Flocka Flame accepts lifetime achievement award from Donald Trump

Waka Flocka Flame has accepted a lifetime achievement award from Donald Trump, reportedly signed in 2020 before he was voted out of the White House.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Waka receives the award in the form of a presidential medal and certificate from his pastor and mentor Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw. The honour was given to the rapper for philanthropy and his work volunteering with Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny Outreach.

The charity provides support to homeless women whose lives have been impacted by substance abuse, trauma, domestic violence and mental illness.

In the clip, Waka thanks Dr. Outlaw and former President Trump as well as “everybody that love me”. In an Instagram post, he added: “I gotta thank my pastor/big sister Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I’m just honored 🙏🏾 S/O to my president!!!”

Specifically, the certificate thanks Waka – real name Dr. Juaquin James Malphurs – for his “lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service”.

The rapper attracted attention last year when he said he believed Trump was a better president than Barack Obama. But it’s not clear whether Waka is an avowed supporter – in 2015, he responded negatively to Trump’s racist campaign statement that Mexicans crossing the border into the US were “bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists and some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they’re telling us what we’re getting”.

I wonder how many hardworking Mexicans built those #trumptowers #patheticman!!!! — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) July 5, 2015

“I wonder how many hardworking Mexicans built those #trumptowers #patheticman!!!,” the rapper tweeted at the time.

In 2017, Waka was thrown a Trump jersey while performing on stage. The rapper then pulled down his pants and used it to wipe his bum.