Waka Flocka Flame says he was a “wack rapper” during his prime

"Why was I rapping?"

Will Lavin
Waka Flocka Flame
Waka Flocka Flame. CREDIT: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame has said that he thinks he was a “wack rapper” during his prime.

Speaking in a new interview, the Brick Squad rapper recalled a time when all he wanted was to be was rich and so once he had $30million in the bank he questioned why he was even rapping anymore.

“By 2012-2013, I had $30 million,” he told the hosts of Everyday Struggle. “At that point in life, I’m being real on my dead brother, why was I rapping? What was I rapping about? I’m rich. I wanted to be rich.

“From that time to right now, I wanted to figure how can I become a billionaire and a multibillionaire off of business ’cause I did it with rap. I was a wack rapper. I knew I was wack. But I was real, see what I’m saying? My realness overcame my wackness.”

When asked if he really thought he was wack, he replied: “My favourite rappers are DMX, Nas, KRS-One, Goodie Mob…I can’t rap like those folks! Put me in the booth with Kendrick Lamar [laughs]. For me, this is just me talking for me. I’m a Gemini. My only friend’s gonna be me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Waka talked about artist development, why rap isn’t dangerous, financial literacy and more.

Watch the full interview below:

