WAKEONE share contract statuses for former TO1 members

WAKEONE has announced the contract status for former TO1 members Minsu, Seongmin (Jerome) and Woonggi.

In a statement posted to WAKEONE’s official social media platforms yesterday (December 29), the agency announced that Seongmin and Woonggi had decided to audition for Mnet’s new reality show Boys Planet while contemplating their future with the company.

The statement added that both idols had passed pre-auditions and are currently filming for the program.

WAKEONE NOTICE

김민수, 오성민, 차웅기 향후 활동 계획 안내 + ENG ∫ NEW WAVE of ENTERTAINMENT#WAKEONE #웨이크원 pic.twitter.com/j6mp0P6mBp — WAKEONE 웨이크원 (@wakeone_offcl) December 29, 2022

The statement went on the add that Minsu had recently decided to terminate his contract with WAKEONE, after “seeking future plans with the support of the company” for the past few months.

“WAKEONE will continue to do our best to support Seong Min and Woong Gi’s activities,” the agency’s statement reads, as translated by Soompi. “Please give a lot of support to Minsu, taking on another challenge for a new future, as well.”

The statement comes months after the group had undergone lineup changes as part of a “reorganisation” of the group. In June, WAKEONE announced that members Minsu, Seongmin and Woonggi would be leaving the group. They were replaced by Daigo and Renta – who competed in the second season of Produce 101 Japan – and Yeojeong.

TO1 – comprised of Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, Renta and Yeojeong – first made their debut under the name TOO in 2020. The group was formed through the Mnet survival reality series World Klass.

The boyband later rebranded as TO1 in March last year. WAKEONE had announced that former member Chihoon’s exclusive contract with the label had been terminated shortly after, resulting in his departure from the group in April 2021.