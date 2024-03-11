Wallows announce ‘Model’ world tour dates in UK, Europe and North America

Wallows have announced their 2024 ‘Model’ world tour with dates in the UK, Europe and North America.

The trio – comprised of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston – are set to kick off their biggest tour to date at the Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, Oregon on August 6. From there, the band will make their way across the US with stops in major cities such as Seattle, Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, New York, Boston and San Fransisco. The North American leg of the ‘Model’ tour will wrap up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on September 12.

Wallows will then make their way to Europe in October to play gigs in Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, and Luxembourg before heading to the UK with stops in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Manchester. The tour will end with a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on October 22.

Benee will serve as opening support for all of the North American dates. A ticket pre-sale will be available for Wallows newsletter subscribers (register HERE) starting on Tuesday March 12 at 10am local time through Thursday March 14 at 10pm local time.

A pre-sale will also be available for Citi cardmembers. They will have access to pre-sale tickets for US dates beginning March 12 at 10am local time until March 14t at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

General ticket sales will commence on Friday March 15 at 10am local time. Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here to purchase tickets for the US dates and here for UK dates.

Wallows 2024 ‘Model’ world tour dates are:

AUGUST

6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *

7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field *

9 – Boise, ID – Treetfort Music Hall *^

11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center *

15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *

19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann*

26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

SEPTEMBER

2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *

8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *^

10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater *

12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *

OCTOBER

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

5 – Paris, France – Zenith

7 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

11 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

12 – Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

16 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

18 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall

19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 – London, United Kingdom – Alexandra Palace

* with very special guest Benee

^ not a Live Nation date

The band’s tour is in support of their upcoming third album ‘Model’. They recently released the LP’s lead single ‘Your Apartment’. Wallows’ last release was 2022’s ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’

Speaking about their full-length project in an interview with Rolling Stone, Minnette said: “We want this to be the most approachable album we’ve made. I want people to put this on if they’re not really a fan of us, and be gripped immediately. We don’t want to take too much of their attention, but we want to keep it. We keep them the whole time and make them want to come back.”

‘Model’ is set for release on May 24 via Atlantic. The LP is available for pre-order/pre-save here and will be available physically on standard clear vinyl, limited edition “sunset” vinyl (lemon, tangerine & apple three-color mix) exclusively in Wallows’ web store, CD, and clear cassette.

Elsewhere, the band previously spoke to NME back in 2022 as part of the In Coversation series and opened up about how tour life was influencing their next album.

“From a creative standpoint, we are thinking about the next album. I feel like our fans will be excited about our ideas – but we might change our minds!” Minnette shared.