Wallows have announced details of their sophomore album ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ and released a video for its upbeat track, ‘Especially You’. Check it out below.
Produced by Ariel Rechtshaidm ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ arrives on March 25 via Atlantic Records and will be the follow-up to the Los Angeles trio’s 2019 debut album, ‘Nothing Happens’. The album is available for pre-order here.
‘Especially You’ is the second taste of the band’s new album, which promises 10 tracks of everything from lo-fi post-punk to indie-folk and early-’90s dance-pop psychedelia. Wallows shared the album’s first single, ‘I Don’t Want To Talk’ in September of last year.
The music video features bandmates Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston hanging out on a set, and culminates with the band performing.
“It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch,” said Minette in a statement about the track. “It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”
Check out the tracklisting and album artwork for ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ below.
- Hard to Believe
- I Don’t Want to Talk
- Especially You
- At the End of the Day
- Marvelous
- Permanent Price
- Missing Out
- Hurts Me
- That’s What I Get
- Guitar Romantic Search Adventure
Our new album, ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’, will be released on March 25th.
“Especially You”, a new song and video, is out now.
Pre-order and pre-save at https://t.co/r3kfBZG0VA 💛 pic.twitter.com/IiuonxuIHy
— Wallows (@wallowsmusic) February 3, 2022
In September, Wallows announced the first part of their 2022 tour which kicks off in Seattle, Washington on April 1. Today the band shared dates for their UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand tours. Pre-sale for new dates starts Tuesday (February 8) for fans who pre-order the album here. North American tour tickets are already on sale here. See a full list of dates below.
APRIL
1 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
2 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum
3 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
4 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
6 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
7 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
8 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
16 – Indio, CA – Coachella
23 – Indio, CA – Coachella
MAY
15 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
17 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
18 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
23 – Orlando, FL – The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds
24 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore
26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
27 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
28 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
JUNE
1 – Richmond, VA – The National
3 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
4 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
6 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
9 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District
11 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
17 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival
21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
29 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
JULY
1 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
AUGUST
26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival
27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
28 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
NOVEMBER
5 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall
8 – Melbourne, AU – The Forum
10 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre
11 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall
JANUARY 2023
9 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre
10 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
11 – Manchester, UK – Academy
13 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Academy
14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
15 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
17 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy
18 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivolivredenburg
22 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
23 – Paris, FR – La Cigale
25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali
26 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra
27 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
29 – Berlin, DE – Astra
30 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
31 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik
FEBRUARY 2023
2 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
3 – Stockholm, SE – Klubben Fryshuset
5 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena
In 2020, the band released an EP they recorded during lockdown called ‘Remote’. In a four-star review, NME said the quarantine-inspired release had “euphoric Strokes-eque synths and bombast drum kicks” that “make for a colossal start.”