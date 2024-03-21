Wallows share new single ‘Calling After Me’ and reveal tracklist for ‘Model’

Wallows have shared their latest single ‘Calling After Me’ and have shared the tracklist to upcooming album ‘Model’ – listen to it down below.

The trio – comprised of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston – recently announced their upcoming album, which is set to drop May 24th via Atlantic Records. So far, the band have shared ‘Your Apartment’ as a preview.

Now, they’ve released their latest teaser of ‘Model’, called ‘Calling After Me’. They said of the song: “We like that ‘Calling After Me’ is pretty fun and light on its feet for a Wallows song. We’re excited for people to hear it and play it live this summer.”

Take a listen to ‘Calling After Me’ below and see the tracklist for ‘Model’:

Wallows’ ‘Model’ tracklisting is:

1. Your Apartment

2. Anytime, Always

3. Calling After Me

4. Bad Dream

5. A Warning

6. I Wouldn’t Mind

7. You (Show Me Where My Days Went)

8. Canada

9. Don’t You Think It’s Strange?

10. She’s an Actress

11. Going Under

12. Only Ecstasy

Wallows are due to embark on their US and UK tour, kicking off in Portland in August this year. New Zealand’s Benee will perform as the opening act for all of the North American dates.

Then, they will journey over to the UK in October, where they will finish their tour at London’s Ally Pally. Take a look at all dates below; visit here to purchase tickets for the US dates and here for UK dates.

Wallows 2024 ‘Model’ world tour dates are:

AUGUST

6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *

7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field *

9 – Boise, ID – Treetfort Music Hall *^

11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center *

15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *

19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann*

26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

SEPTEMBER

2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *

8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *^

10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater *

12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *

OCTOBER

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

5 – Paris, France – Zenith

7 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

11 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

12 – Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

16 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

18 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall

19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 – London, United Kingdom – Alexandra Palace

* with very special guest Benee

^ not a Live Nation date

Previously, NME spoke to Wallows back in 2022 as part of the In Coversation series where they gave a hint on how touring might influence their next album: “From a creative standpoint, we are thinking about the next album. I feel like our fans will be excited about our ideas – but we might change our minds!” Minnette shared.