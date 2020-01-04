News Music News

Want to star in the next The 1975 video? Here’s your chance

Could it be you and your other half?

Charlotte Krol
Adam Hann and Matthew Healy of The 1975 perform at KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019
Adam Hann and Matthew Healy of The 1975 perform at KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019 at Honda Center on December 08, 2019 in Anaheim, California. CREDIT: Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

The 1975 are asking for couples to appear in their next video.

Dirty Hit, the band’s record label, requested in a Tweet sent today (January 4) that couples send through their details for a chance to star in the video.

The message reads: “We’re filming a new @the1975 video in London on 18th January. We’re looking for couples to be a part of the video, if you’d like to be involved please email your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to the1975@dirtyhit.co.uk

Advertisement

The clip may well be a music video for one of the Manchester band’s forthcoming singles, although no further details have been provided.

The 1975 are due to release their new album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, on February 21. To date they have released ‘People’ and ‘Frail State of Mind’, both singles of which have official music videos.

The NME review of the ‘Frail State of Mind’ reads: “It’s unclear exactly why Healy is feeling the way he is in [the single] or why he always get[s] this way sometimes but if anything can ruin a good night out or set off a mental collapse, it’s anxiety and dread.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

The Big Read – Girl In Red: “World domination. That’s what I want”

Andrew Trendell -
Heading up 2020’s NME 100 list and approved by Billie Eilish and Matty Healy, Girl In Red’s lo-fi pop is already saving lives.
Read more
Blogs

All the awesome new albums coming out in 2020

NME -
This year is gonna be stacked with big and brilliant releases from the likes of Green Day, Grimes and more. Lucky future us.
Read more
Music News

Tributes paid after rising rapper Lexii Alijai dies aged 21

Nick Reilly -
RIP.
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.