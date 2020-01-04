Want to star in the next The 1975 video? Here’s your chance

The 1975 are asking for couples to appear in their next video.

Dirty Hit, the band’s record label, requested in a Tweet sent today (January 4) that couples send through their details for a chance to star in the video.

The message reads: “We’re filming a new @the1975 video in London on 18th January. We’re looking for couples to be a part of the video, if you’d like to be involved please email your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to the1975@dirtyhit.co.uk

The clip may well be a music video for one of the Manchester band’s forthcoming singles, although no further details have been provided.

The 1975 are due to release their new album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, on February 21. To date they have released ‘People’ and ‘Frail State of Mind’, both singles of which have official music videos.

The NME review of the ‘Frail State of Mind’ reads: “It’s unclear exactly why Healy is feeling the way he is in [the single] or why he always get[s] this way sometimes but if anything can ruin a good night out or set off a mental collapse, it’s anxiety and dread.”