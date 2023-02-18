Want to work at Glastonbury 2023? They’re hiring chefs and catering assistants

Glastonbury are currently looking to hire chefs and catering assistants to work on-site at this year’s festival.

Successful applicants will be catering for the festival’s crew and will be needed from May 26 – July 14, keeping crew well-fed as they set up and dismantle the site. Chefs will be expected to cater for large groups of people and prepare food suitable for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets.

Potential applicants for catering jobs are warned that “this is hard work, not an easy way into the festival”. They will be able to camp on site for the duration of their time working there and food, showers and washing machines will be provided.

The application deadline is March 31 – you can apply here.

Yesterday, Blondie drummer Clem Burke confirmed the band will be coming to Worthy Farm this June during a radio interview. “We’re also doing Isle of Wight Festival and some other festivals… I guess the full list of artists to be playing Glastonbury hasn’t really been announced yet… but we are going to be playing Glastonbury, so maybe you’ve got an exclusive there,” he said.

Elsewhere, Duff McKagan appeared to confirm that Guns N’ Roses had been booked for Glastonbury last month. While discussing their summer plans on the radio, McKagan discussed the aforementioned London show, then adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” He offered no further explanation.

Meanwhile, eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles as two other possible performers and there are rumours Roxy Music could perform in this year’s legends slot.

Speaking to NME recently about the possibility of appearing at Glastonbury, Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera said: “I’ve had friends texting and emailing, saying: ‘I see you might be playing Glastonbury!’ To which my reply is: ‘Well, tell me about it, because I’ve got no idea.’ I’ll wait to see what happens there. Who knows? I don’t.”

The first wave of artists is traditionally announced around March.