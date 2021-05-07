War Child announce ‘Dear John’ tribute album to mark John Lennon’s 80th birthday

War Child UK has announced the release of ‘Dear John’, a tribute album marking John Lennon‘s 80th birthday which features new interpretations of the late artist’s classic tracks.

Set for release on June 11, the record is a live recording of last year’s virtual charity concert which was organised by Blurred Vision vocalist Sepp Osley.

“I began reaching out to artists around the world who I respected and admired,” Sepp explained.

“Before I knew it, an unbelievable roster of artists had signed up and were going to be a part of the 80th birthday celebrations for our mutual hero and help us raise money for the charity so close to my heart.”

The resulting record sees KT Tunstall delivering an original take on ‘Gimme Some Truth’, while Faithless‘ Maxi Jazz puts a fresh spin on ‘Power To The People’.

You can check out the tracklist in full below.

1. ‘Strawberry Fields Forever – Blurred Vision’

2. ‘Real Love – Blurred Vision Feat Laura Jean Anderson’

3. ‘Don’t Let Me Down – Blurred Vision Feat Mollie Marriott’

4. ‘Across The Universe – Graham Gouldman Of 10cc’

5. ‘Norwegian Wood – Nick Van Eede Of Cutting Crew’

6. ‘Power To The People – Maxi Jazz Of Faithless’

7. ‘Tomorrow Never Knows – Gowan Of Styx’

8. ‘Dear John – Blurred Vision Feat Nick Van Eede’

9. ‘A Day In The Life – Blurred Vision’

10.’Gimme Some Truth – Kt Tunstall’

11. ‘I’m Only Sleeping – John Illsley Of Dire Straits’

12. ‘Instant Karma – Blurred Vision Feat Mollie Marriott’