War Child’s landmark charity album ‘Help’ reissued to mark its 25th anniversary

War Child’s classic charity compilation album ‘Help’ is being reissued on limited-edition vinyl to mark its 25th anniversary – and will also be landing on streaming platforms for the first time.

Originally mastered by Brian Eno, the LP was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios across a single day in September 1995. It was released just one week later in a bid to raise funds for children affected by the Bosnian conflict.

Among those to contribute to the project were Oasis, Radiohead, The Stone Roses, Blur, Orbital, Massive Attack, Portishead and Sinéad O’Connor.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the remastered ‘Help’ vinyl on September 9 – exactly 25 years on from its initial release. It will be limited to just 2020 copies, which will feature the original artwork by The Stone Roses’ John Squire as well as exclusive photographs shot during the sessions.

You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

“At a time when children affected by war are facing coronavirus, a crisis as deadly as the bombs and bullets they have survived, help is needed more than ever,” a press release reads. “To celebrate turning 25 the album will be made available on digital and streaming services for the first time as well as a limited-edition reissue on vinyl – just 2020 copies.”

The participation of both Oasis and Blur on the LP came shortly after the two groups went head-to-head in their infamous Britpop chart battle. “We’ll put aside our differences for the cause – and it’s the only time you’ll see the two of us agreeing on anything,” Noel Gallagher said at the time.

‘Help’ also marked Manic Street Preachers‘ return to the recording studio following the disappearance of their former lyricist and guitarist, Richey Edwards. The Welsh band covered B. J. Thomas’ ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ for the album.

Elsewhere, The Charlatans and The Chemical Brothers teamed up on ‘Time For Living’, while Paul McCartney, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and more recorded a new version of The Beatles‘ ‘Come Together’ under the name The Smokin’ Mojo Filters.

You can see the full tracklist below

Side A

Oasis and Friends – “Fade Away” The Boo Radleys – “Oh Brother” The Stone Roses – “Love Spreads” Radiohead – “Lucky” Orbital – “Adnan”

Side B

Portishead – “Mourning Air” Massive Attack – “Fake the Aroma” (alternate version of “Karmacoma”) Suede – “Shipbuilding” The Charlatans vs. The Chemical Brothers – “Time For Livin'” Stereo MCs – “Sweetest Truth (Show No Fear)”

Side C

Sinéad O’Connor – “Ode to Billie Joe” The Levellers – “Searchlights” Manic Street Preachers – “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” Terrorvision – “Tom Petty Loves Veruca Salt” The One World Orchestra featuring The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Children’s Free Revolutionary Volunteer Guards (aka The KLF) – “The Magnificent”

Side D

Planet 4 Folk Quartet – “Message to Crommie” Terry Hall and Salad – “Dream a Little Dream of Me” Neneh Cherry and Trout – “1, 2, 3, 4, 5 “ Blur – “Eine kleine Lift Musik” The Smokin’ Mojo Filters – “Come Together”

A number of key figures behind the record are also set to take part in War Child’s upcoming new podcast, Help – The Story of the War Child Album’, which will launch on the reissue’s release date. Hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt, the show will include new interviews with Paul Weller, Ed O’Brien from Radiohead, James Dean Bradfield from Manic Street Preachers, Tim Burgess and more.

The initial goal had been to raise £200,000 with ‘Help’ – but the album went on to make over six times that amount, enabling War Child to support thousands of children affected by the war in Bosnia.