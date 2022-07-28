Warehouse Project 2022: Disclosure, Orbital and more to perform

Manchester’s Warehouse Project has announced its full line-up for 2022.

The annual live music and clubnight series is set to return on September 10 with the Repercussion day festival. Later that month, it’ll host a performance from Eric Prydz before a Radio 1 Dance takeover on October 14.

In November, WHP will mark the 40th anniversary of Manchester’s legendary Haçienda club with a special event featuring performances from Orbital, Happy Mondays, 808 State and more. A host of DJs are also lined up to play that night.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan 20th anniversary night (September 23) will include a headline DJ set from Chase & Status, with Disclosure scheduled to top the bill at the Return To The Depot event (September 17).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST tomorrow (July 29) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here. A pre-sale began at the same time this morning (July 28).

WHP22 /// THE FULL SEASON REVEALED Pre-sale: 10AM Thursday 28th July

General Sale: 10AM Friday 29th July [Subject To Demand] WIN – RT for the chance to win a full WHP Season Pass. Registration is only available until midnight Wednesday. Full season – https://t.co/AnqDK52ouI pic.twitter.com/7ImnmoEy0h — The Warehouse Project (@WHP_Mcr) July 27, 2022

Sam Kandel, co-founder of The Warehouse Project, explained: “The team is so looking forward to presenting WHP free of any COVID restrictions that everyone had to deal with over the last couple of years. We can now concentrate on delivering the best WHP season to date.

“Musically we’ve cast the net even wider this year and so far the response has been incredible. We all know that Depot Mayfield is the dream location for The Warehouse Project and it’s just fantastic to be involved whilst this corner of Manchester continues to transform before our eyes.”

Additionally, the WHP’s venue Depot Mayfield will stage The National’s previously-announced Manchester headline gig on August 27 following an opening joint concert from Bonobo and Caribou the previous evening (August 26).

Advertisement

You can check out Warehouse Project’s complete calendar for 2022 here.